Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 25,500 Shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.15% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,114,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

