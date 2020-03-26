Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. TheStreet cut Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

