Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gentex worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

