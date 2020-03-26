Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

In other news, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

