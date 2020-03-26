Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Aircastle as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 83,400.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

AYR opened at $31.80 on Thursday. Aircastle Limited has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

AYR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

