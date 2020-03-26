Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 495,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 138,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

NYSE ARNC opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

