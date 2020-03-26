Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

