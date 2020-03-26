Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.64% of Tejon Ranch worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,752 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,764 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 226,137 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 161,553 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $354.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.89. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 2,357 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $37,358.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,077,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

