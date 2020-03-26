Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Up 151.4% in March

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the February 27th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GLU stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,263. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%.

In related news, President Bruce N. Alpert sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

