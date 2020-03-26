GameCredits Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $10,987.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Poloniex, Upbit and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00595853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Poloniex, Coinrail, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, BitBay, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

