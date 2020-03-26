GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GME traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $4.41. 6,132,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,361. GameStop has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $274.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

