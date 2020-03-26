Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 196.2% in March

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 196.2% from the February 27th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,039. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

