Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,575 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.56. 2,717,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,202. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.