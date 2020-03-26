GAN (LON:GAN) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

GAN (LON:GAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GAN traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 142 ($1.87). 439,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.26. GAN has a 12 month low of GBX 48.30 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The stock has a market cap of $124.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Dermot Smurfit acquired 20,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600 ($3,420.15).

About GAN

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

