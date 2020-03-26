Gan Plc (LON:GAN) Insider Purchases £2,600 in Stock

Gan Plc (LON:GAN) insider Dermot Smurfit acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £2,600 ($3,420.15).

LON GAN traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 143 ($1.88). The stock had a trading volume of 358,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 million and a PE ratio of -51.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.26. Gan Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 48.30 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 202 ($2.66).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday.

About GAN

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

