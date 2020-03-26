GAPS (GAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.52 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00082011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market cap of $55.52 million and $3.06 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031730 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,788.94 or 1.00279184 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067430 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000688 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001272 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.