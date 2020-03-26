Garlicoin Achieves Market Cap of $18,518.40 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 37% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CoinFalcon. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $18,518.40 and approximately $6.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 55,448,438 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

