Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Reduced by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,428,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163,323 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 3.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 7.19% of Gartner worth $990,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,699,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 422,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 190,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.05. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

