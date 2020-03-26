Gartner (NYSE:IT) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.55

News articles about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a media sentiment score of 1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

IT stock traded up $14.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.12. 2,846,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.17.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

