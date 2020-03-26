Gas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.31 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Gas has a total market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00015431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Switcheo Network, Poloniex and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.02558190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Binance, Gate.io, Poloniex, Huobi, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Koinex, Bitbns, OKEx, Kucoin, Coinnest and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

