GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

GLOP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.57. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

