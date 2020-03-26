GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of GATX worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GATX by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in GATX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GATX by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

