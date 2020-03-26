GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Director Sells $200,398.38 in Stock

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GLIBA traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.34. 446,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,369. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLIBA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GCI Liberty by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in GCI Liberty by 22.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

