GCN Coin (GCN) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $24.43 and $18.94. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $57,873.12 and $186.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00593283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008223 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000280 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

