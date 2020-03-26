GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the February 27th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GDL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,583. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GDL Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,301,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDL Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,244,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GDL Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of GDL Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 104,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GDL Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000.

GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

