GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,220 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.77% of GDS worth $167,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd increased its stake in GDS by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,804,000 after buying an additional 2,274,725 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,149,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,112,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 610,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of GDS by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after purchasing an additional 462,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $57.04 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

