GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) & TETRA Technologies (OTCMKTS:TTI) Head to Head Contrast

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies -14.20% -2.46% -0.45% GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TETRA Technologies and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 1 4 0 0 1.80 GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.44, indicating a potential upside of 259.38%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $1.04 billion 0.05 -$147.41 million ($0.05) -8.00 GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $355.10 million 1.73 -$283.60 million $1.09 2.02

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. Its Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression segment engages in the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages and custom-designed compressor packages; and the provision of compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services, and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. This segment provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

