General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the February 27th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 699,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $21,329,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in General American Investors by 1,938.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 204,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 194,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in General American Investors by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General American Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

GAM stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. 186,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

