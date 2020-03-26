General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

