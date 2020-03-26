General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,030. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

