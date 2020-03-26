General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

General Electric stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,128,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,409,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

