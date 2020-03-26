General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Short Interest Update

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, an increase of 341.0% from the February 27th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

GMO stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,590. General Moly has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

