General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $21.49 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

