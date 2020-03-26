Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00009593 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Ovis. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $360,439.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.02561421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00194986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Hotbit, Ovis, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

