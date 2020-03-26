GenesisX Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a total market cap of $19,478.73 and approximately $50.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,113,609 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

