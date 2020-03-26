Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of GNTX opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Gentex by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

