Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,601,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Gentherm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,275. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

