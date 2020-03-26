Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 536.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

