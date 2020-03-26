GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $349,346.98 and $2,264.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00592717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000888 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00084888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 555.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006385 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.