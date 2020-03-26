George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$130.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of George Weston in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

WN traded up C$4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$99.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 454.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.27. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$84.01 and a 52-week high of C$113.94.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that George Weston will post 7.8100003 EPS for the current year.

In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.77, for a total value of C$691,588.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,241,061.20.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

