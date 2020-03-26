German American Bancorp., Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of German American Bancorp. in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. German American Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director U Butch Klem bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.13 per share, for a total transaction of $58,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,831 shares of company stock worth $858,496. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

