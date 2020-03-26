Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.16.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.33.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Geron had a negative net margin of 14,901.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Geron by 736.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,133,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 998,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Geron by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 1,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 230,247 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158,597 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

