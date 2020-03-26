Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GXI. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.57 ($84.38).

ETR:GXI traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €56.00 ($65.12). 129,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a 1-year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of €65.43 and a 200 day moving average of €67.45.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

