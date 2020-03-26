Giant Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,917.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $67,575.06 and $2,917.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including $70.83, $18.98, $50.68 and $11.91. In the last seven days, Giant has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00317102 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00391550 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001984 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,293,545 coins and its circulating supply is 7,293,541 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.42, $50.68, $18.98, $7.59, $11.91, $20.33, $13.92, $70.83, $33.89, $5.63, $31.10 and $24.71. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.