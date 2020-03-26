Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,775,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 452,643 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.64% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,350,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,938.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of GILD opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

