Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.86. 18,347,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,987,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $181,626.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,938.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.