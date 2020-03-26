Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Insider Michael Glennon Acquires 100,000 Shares

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) insider Michael Glennon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,000.00 ($36,170.21).
Michael Glennon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Glennon 20,731 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock.
- On Monday, February 24th, Michael Glennon acquired 20,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($12,056.74).
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Glennon acquired 5,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,975.00 ($2,819.15).
Shares of GC1 traded down A$169,635.48 ($120,308.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.52 ($0.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.82. Glennon Small Companies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.52 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.98 ($0.70).
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.
Glennon Small Companies Company Profile
Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.
