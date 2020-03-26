Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Insider Michael Glennon Acquires 100,000 Shares

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) insider Michael Glennon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,000.00 ($36,170.21).

Michael Glennon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Glennon 20,731 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael Glennon acquired 20,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($12,056.74).

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Glennon acquired 5,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,975.00 ($2,819.15).

Shares of GC1 traded down A$169,635.48 ($120,308.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.52 ($0.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.82. Glennon Small Companies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.52 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.98 ($0.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Glennon Small Companies Company Profile

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

