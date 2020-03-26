Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.98% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $238,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.62. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

