Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Update

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 333.1% from the February 27th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,114,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,332 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter worth about $2,510,000. Institutional investors own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 66,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,992. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

