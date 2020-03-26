Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 241.1% from the February 27th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLP. ValuEngine raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mccool acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $29,730.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,712. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 198,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,119. The stock has a market cap of $318.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.85. Global Partners has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

